Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) went up by 16.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s stock price has collected 10.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that INVO Bioscience Reports 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :INVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INVO is at -1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for INVO Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.88, which is $0.94 above the current price. INVO currently public float of 3.65M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INVO was 2.00M shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO stocks went up by 10.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.35% and a quarterly performance of 64.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.34% for INVO Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.80% for INVO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.62% for the last 200 days.

INVO Trading at 26.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.02%, as shares surge +49.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw 64.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.80 for the present operating margin

+90.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -146.43. Equity return is now at value 135.40, with -313.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.