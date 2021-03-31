Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)?

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s stock price has collected -9.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Yatra Online, Inc. Announces Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ :YTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YTRA is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yatra Online Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is $1.39 above the current price. YTRA currently public float of 52.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YTRA was 473.91K shares.

YTRA’s Market Performance

YTRA stocks went down by -9.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.56% and a quarterly performance of 18.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 116.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Yatra Online Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for YTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 65.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTRA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTRA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to YTRA, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

YTRA Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTRA fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Yatra Online Inc. saw 19.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+11.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatra Online Inc. stands at -11.49. The total capital return value is set at -29.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.84. Equity return is now at value -42.40, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.55. Total debt to assets is 17.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.