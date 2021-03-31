Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) went down by -5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s stock price has collected -10.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/26/21 that Extractive Industry Investment Options: Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th & 31st:

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX :UUUU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.37, which is -$0.13 below the current price. UUUU currently public float of 138.40M and currently shorts hold a 10.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UUUU was 5.39M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stocks went down by -10.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.66% and a quarterly performance of 20.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 402.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.69% for Energy Fuels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.97% for UUUU stocks with a simple moving average of 87.06% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU fell by -10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 26.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Eshleman Benjamin III, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 24. After this action, Eshleman Benjamin III now owns 144,762 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $12,000 using the latest closing price.

NAZARENUS DEE ANN, the Vice President, Human Resource of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 16,017 shares at $4.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that NAZARENUS DEE ANN is holding 30,455 shares at $68,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1485.34 for the present operating margin

-195.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -1675.27. The total capital return value is set at -16.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.58.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 283.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.