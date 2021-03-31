Is Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) a Keeper?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s stock price has collected 6.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Kimco Realty Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE :KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KIM is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.54, which is $0.05 above the current price. KIM currently public float of 420.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIM was 5.12M shares.

KIM’s Market Performance

KIM stocks went up by 6.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.39% and a quarterly performance of 30.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Kimco Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for KIM stocks with a simple moving average of 36.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $17 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM reach a price target of $16.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to KIM, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

KIM Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.03. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw 27.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from KIMCO REALTY CORP, who sale 4,675,726 shares at the price of $15.27 back on Jun 30. After this action, KIMCO REALTY CORP now owns 39,838,104 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $71,405,817 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+91.20 for the present operating margin

+51.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +81.28. The total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.38. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 97.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.30. Total debt to assets is 46.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.