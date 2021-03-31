Is Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) a Keeper?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) went up by 21.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.73. The company’s stock price has collected -21.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Greenlane and KushCo Announce Transformative Merger, Creating the Leading Ancillary Cannabis Company and House of Brands

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GNLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Greenlane Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. GNLN currently public float of 12.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNLN was 703.37K shares.

GNLN’s Market Performance

GNLN stocks went down by -21.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.99% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.94% for Greenlane Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.90% for GNLN stocks with a simple moving average of 27.58% for the last 200 days.

GNLN Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc. saw 3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from Schoenfeld Adam, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $5.48 back on Feb 26. After this action, Schoenfeld Adam now owns 132,667 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc., valued at $191,800 using the latest closing price.

LoCascio Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane Holdings Inc., sale 44,400 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that LoCascio Aaron is holding 66,375 shares at $254,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.05 for the present operating margin

-0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stands at -5.26. The total capital return value is set at -27.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.71. Equity return is now at value -67.80, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.47. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.