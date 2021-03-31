Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Potbelly Corporation (PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) went down by -3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ :PBPB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBPB is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Potbelly Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.74 below the current price. PBPB currently public float of 17.53M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBPB was 168.03K shares.

PBPB’s Market Performance

PBPB stocks went down by -3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.12% and a quarterly performance of 32.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Potbelly Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.89% for PBPB stocks with a simple moving average of 35.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBPB

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBPB reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for PBPB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 05th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Hold” to PBPB, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

PBPB Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBPB fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Potbelly Corporation saw 34.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBPB starting from Douglas Jeffrey, who sale 4,172 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Mar 30. After this action, Douglas Jeffrey now owns 143,063 shares of Potbelly Corporation, valued at $24,281 using the latest closing price.

Cirulis Steven, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Potbelly Corporation, sale 9,010 shares at $5.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Cirulis Steven is holding 254,270 shares at $52,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.19 for the present operating margin

-7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Potbelly Corporation stands at -22.45. The total capital return value is set at -13.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.89. Equity return is now at value -221.00, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Potbelly Corporation (PBPB), the company’s capital structure generated 4,172.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.66. Total debt to assets is 84.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,554.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.