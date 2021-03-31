Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.08. The company’s stock price has collected -1.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers – TPCO, STAY, KSU, CUB, AEGN, FPRX; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ :STAY) Right Now?

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 151.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAY is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Extended Stay America Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.17, which is -$0.93 below the current price. STAY currently public float of 156.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAY was 2.56M shares.

STAY’s Market Performance

STAY stocks went down by -1.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.31% and a quarterly performance of 39.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Extended Stay America Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.48% for STAY stocks with a simple moving average of 47.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for STAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STAY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $19 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAY reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for STAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to STAY, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

STAY Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +19.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAY fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.44. In addition, Extended Stay America Inc. saw 35.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAY starting from WALLMAN RICHARD F, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Nov 13. After this action, WALLMAN RICHARD F now owns 128,084 shares of Extended Stay America Inc., valued at $245,504 using the latest closing price.

HENRY KEVIN A, the See Remarks of Extended Stay America Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $10.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that HENRY KEVIN A is holding 125,236 shares at $92,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.29 for the present operating margin

+24.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extended Stay America Inc. stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 4.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.69. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY), the company’s capital structure generated 395.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.80. Total debt to assets is 65.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 393.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.