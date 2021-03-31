Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.21. The company’s stock price has collected 2.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/29/21 that Advent Technologies Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Issues Shareholder Letter

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ADN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.00. ADN currently public float of 40.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADN was 928.30K shares.

ADN’s Market Performance

ADN stocks went up by 2.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.33% and a quarterly performance of -7.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.89% for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.67% for ADN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2021.

ADN Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.11. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.