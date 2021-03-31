Here’s Our Rant About T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) went down by -2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.62. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that T. Rowe Price Offers Tips On How To Lower 2020 Taxes

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.50, which is $2.86 above the current price. TROW currently public float of 223.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.22M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.38% and a quarterly performance of 16.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for TROW stocks with a simple moving average of 19.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $181 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $134. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TROW, setting the target price at $154 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

TROW Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.68. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw 13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Robert W. Sharps, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $176.75 back on Mar 29. After this action, Robert W. Sharps now owns 472,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $1,060,501 using the latest closing price.

Stromberg William J, the CEO of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $173.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Stromberg William J is holding 612,574 shares at $1,563,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.31 for the present operating margin

+84.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +37.18. The total capital return value is set at 33.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.70. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 23.70 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 2.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.96. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.