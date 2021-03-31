Here’s Our Rant About Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) went up by 9.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s stock price has collected -2.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that Relay Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Relay Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.60, which is $23.22 above the current price. RLAY currently public float of 86.23M and currently shorts hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLAY was 779.35K shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stocks went down by -2.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.47% and a quarterly performance of -21.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for Relay Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.42% for RLAY stocks with a simple moving average of -16.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $57 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to RLAY, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

RLAY Trading at -19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY fell by -2.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.41. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Adams Brian, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $55.05 back on Jan 28. After this action, Adams Brian now owns 10,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $275,250 using the latest closing price.

Third Rock Ventures III, L.P., the 10% Owner of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,965,294 shares at $41.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Third Rock Ventures III, L.P. is holding 0 shares at $80,577,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -63.41. The total capital return value is set at -9.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.98. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -40.60 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.10. Total debt to assets is 3.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 56.49.