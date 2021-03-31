ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) went up by 8.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.28. The company’s stock price has collected -13.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that ClearOne Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ :CLRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLRO is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ClearOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. CLRO currently public float of 5.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLRO was 96.88K shares.

CLRO’s Market Performance

CLRO stocks went down by -13.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.61% and a quarterly performance of 32.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for ClearOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.85% for CLRO stocks with a simple moving average of 30.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRO stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CLRO by listing it as a “BUY – Long-Term.” The predicted price for CLRO in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2018.

CLRO Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, ClearOne Inc. saw 35.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from BAGLEY EDWARD D, who purchase 6,020 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Dec 16. After this action, BAGLEY EDWARD D now owns 8,348,357 shares of ClearOne Inc., valued at $14,435 using the latest closing price.

BAGLEY EDWARD D, the 10% Owner of ClearOne Inc., purchase 2,515 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BAGLEY EDWARD D is holding 8,342,337 shares at $6,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.19 for the present operating margin

+44.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc. stands at -33.58. The total capital return value is set at -16.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.66. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on ClearOne Inc. (CLRO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.78. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.