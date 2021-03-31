Can E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Remain Competitive?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.97. The company’s stock price has collected -1.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that E2open Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions 2021

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.33, which is $3.49 above the current price. ETWO currently public float of 214.90M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 2.59M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.46% and a quarterly performance of -10.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

ETWO Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -1.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Atalan GP, LLC, who purchase 287,250 shares at the price of $11.03 back on Feb 04. After this action, Atalan GP, LLC now owns 4,436,975 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $3,168,368 using the latest closing price.

Atalan GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., purchase 287,250 shares at $11.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Atalan GP, LLC is holding 4,436,975 shares at $3,168,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.