Wall Street Praises The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) After Recent Earnings Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.60. The company’s stock price has collected -1.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/23/21 that Hartford Rejects Bid From Rival Insurer Chubb

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE :HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.23, which is $0.66 above the current price. HIG currently public float of 356.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIG was 2.92M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stocks went down by -1.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.12% and a quarterly performance of 36.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.67% for HIG stocks with a simple moving average of 47.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $82 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to HIG, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

HIG Trading at 22.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +26.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.77. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from ELLIOT DOUGLAS G, who sale 128,535 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Dec 31. After this action, ELLIOT DOUGLAS G now owns 188,189 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $6,298,215 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., purchase 6,975 shares at $35.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 227,309 shares at $250,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.77. Total debt to assets is 6.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.