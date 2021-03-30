VirTra Inc. (VTSI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) went up by 54.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Genius Brands, SeaChange International, Virtra, Moleculin Biotech, or Zomedica?

Is It Worth Investing in VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ :VTSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTSI is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VirTra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$0.71 below the current price. VTSI currently public float of 7.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTSI was 61.76K shares.

VTSI’s Market Performance

VTSI stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.14% and a quarterly performance of 32.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for VirTra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.17% for VTSI stocks with a simple moving average of 81.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTSI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for VTSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTSI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTSI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for VTSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 12th, 2018.

VTSI Trading at 53.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +41.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +70.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, VirTra Inc. saw 35.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTSI starting from FERRIS ROBERT D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $3.48 back on Jun 26. After this action, FERRIS ROBERT D now owns 362,219 shares of VirTra Inc., valued at $17,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.90 for the present operating margin

+51.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc. stands at -0.40. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.69. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc. (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.63. Total debt to assets is 8.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.