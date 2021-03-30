U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) went up by 4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.19. The company’s stock price has collected 13.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/26/21 that U.S. Concrete Announces Change To Its Board Of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ :USCR) Right Now?

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USCR is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for U.S. Concrete Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.64, which is -$16.67 below the current price. USCR currently public float of 15.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USCR was 308.86K shares.

USCR’s Market Performance

USCR stocks went up by 13.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.95% and a quarterly performance of 71.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 353.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for U.S. Concrete Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.62% for USCR stocks with a simple moving average of 78.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USCR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for USCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USCR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $18 based on the research report published on April 21st of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USCR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for USCR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

USCR Trading at 23.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USCR rose by +13.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +218.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.65. In addition, U.S. Concrete Inc. saw 66.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USCR starting from Sutherland Colin McGill, who sale 200 shares at the price of $60.71 back on Mar 22. After this action, Sutherland Colin McGill now owns 13,649 shares of U.S. Concrete Inc., valued at $12,142 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS JEFFREY W, the Regional VP & GM – Central of U.S. Concrete Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $67.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that ROBERTS JEFFREY W is holding 20,404 shares at $268,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+14.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Concrete Inc. stands at +1.87. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR), the company’s capital structure generated 206.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.35. Total debt to assets is 51.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.