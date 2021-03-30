The Chart for Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) went down by -32.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.25. The company’s stock price has collected 6.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that TRxADE Group Reports Annual Revenue Growth of 130% and Year End 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MEDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEDS is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Trxade Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.50. MEDS currently public float of 3.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEDS was 92.89K shares.

MEDS’s Market Performance

MEDS stocks went up by 6.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.40% and a quarterly performance of 36.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for Trxade Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.60% for MEDS stocks with a simple moving average of -17.96% for the last 200 days.

MEDS Trading at -25.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -27.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS fell by -27.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Trxade Group Inc. saw 35.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Patel Prashant, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $5.29 back on Dec 14. After this action, Patel Prashant now owns 1,260,000 shares of Trxade Group Inc., valued at $39,703 using the latest closing price.

Fell Donald G., the Director of Trxade Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $5.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Fell Donald G. is holding 8,487 shares at $2,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+65.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trxade Group Inc. stands at -3.82. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.86. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.42. Total debt to assets is 17.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.