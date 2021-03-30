The Chart for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.53. The company’s stock price has collected -7.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ :OMAB) Right Now?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMAB is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1144.15, which is $3.88 above the current price. OMAB currently public float of 35.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMAB was 94.97K shares.

OMAB’s Market Performance

OMAB stocks went down by -7.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.18% and a quarterly performance of -1.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for OMAB stocks with a simple moving average of 17.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMAB

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMAB reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for OMAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

OMAB Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMAB fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.01. In addition, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.07 for the present operating margin

+41.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +20.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.20. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 44.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.64. Total debt to assets is 25.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.