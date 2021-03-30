Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL)

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) went up by 4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price has collected -32.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Evolving Systems Reports its 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :EVOL) Right Now?

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVOL is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Evolving Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. EVOL currently public float of 8.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVOL was 596.57K shares.

EVOL’s Market Performance

EVOL stocks went down by -32.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.96% and a quarterly performance of 2.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 261.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.15% for Evolving Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.22% for EVOL stocks with a simple moving average of 52.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVOL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EVOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVOL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on May 04th of the previous year 2016.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVOL reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for EVOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2015.

EVOL Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.76%, as shares sank -19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVOL fell by -13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Evolving Systems Inc. saw 28.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVOL starting from OROS DAVID S, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Mar 23. After this action, OROS DAVID S now owns 82,920 shares of Evolving Systems Inc., valued at $42,000 using the latest closing price.

OROS DAVID S, the Director of Evolving Systems Inc., sale 19,000 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that OROS DAVID S is holding 94,920 shares at $72,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+62.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolving Systems Inc. stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 8.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.20. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL), the company’s capital structure generated 14.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.37. Total debt to assets is 7.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.