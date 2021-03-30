Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Just Got Our Attention

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) went up by 7.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.72. The company’s stock price has collected -3.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Lantheus Acquires Rights to Innovative Imaging Biomarker Targeting Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) from Noria

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LNTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $1.02 above the current price. LNTH currently public float of 65.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNTH was 549.58K shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.46% and a quarterly performance of 33.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Lantheus Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.64% for LNTH stocks with a simple moving average of 43.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $24 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

LNTH Trading at 13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.63. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 46.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from DUFFY MICHAEL P, who sale 5,032 shares at the price of $19.16 back on Mar 08. After this action, DUFFY MICHAEL P now owns 116,972 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $96,418 using the latest closing price.

Maeusli Heinz Christoph, the Director of Lantheus Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Maeusli Heinz Christoph is holding 16,211 shares at $18,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.99 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at -3.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.62. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 46.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.56. Total debt to assets is 27.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.