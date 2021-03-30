Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)?

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.69. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that The J.M. Smucker Co. and JDE Peet’s Announce Strategic Liquid Coffee Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE :SJM) Right Now?

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJM is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for The J. M. Smucker Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.07, which is -$12.97 below the current price. SJM currently public float of 109.18M and currently shorts hold a 9.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJM was 1.21M shares.

SJM’s Market Performance

SJM stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.01% and a quarterly performance of 12.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for The J. M. Smucker Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.99% for SJM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $123 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJM reach a price target of $117, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for SJM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 26th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SJM, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

SJM Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.30. In addition, The J. M. Smucker Company saw 13.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Knudsen Jeannette L, who sale 2,355 shares at the price of $123.71 back on Mar 17. After this action, Knudsen Jeannette L now owns 21,482 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company, valued at $291,337 using the latest closing price.

Tanner Geoff E, the Chief Commercial & Marketing of The J. M. Smucker Company, sale 1,200 shares at $122.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Tanner Geoff E is holding 12,078 shares at $147,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.93 for the present operating margin

+35.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for The J. M. Smucker Company stands at +9.94. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.39. Total debt to assets is 33.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.