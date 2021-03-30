Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Fisker Inc. (FSR)?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) went down by -6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.96. The company’s stock price has collected -18.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 59 min ago that EV Start-Up Canoo Reported Its Numbers. Capital Spending Is the Key.

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE :FSR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fisker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.83, which is $11.99 above the current price. FSR currently public float of 138.98M and currently shorts hold a 15.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSR was 16.64M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR stocks went down by -18.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.07% and a quarterly performance of -1.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.03% for Fisker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.67% for FSR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FSR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

FSR Trading at -12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -39.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -18.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.37. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw 12.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo, who sale 1,250,000 shares at the price of $21.75 back on Mar 16. After this action, Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo now owns 14,979,307 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $27,191,125 using the latest closing price.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo, the 10% Owner of Fisker Inc., sale 793,570 shares at $22.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo is holding 14,986,197 shares at $17,960,552 based on the most recent closing price.