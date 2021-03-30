Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) went up by 12.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.01. The company’s stock price has collected -14.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Monopar’s uPA Antibody Fragment Radiotracer Shows Potential for PET Imaging of Breast Cancer in Preclinical Study

Is It Worth Investing in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MNPR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.33. MNPR currently public float of 3.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNPR was 243.56K shares.

MNPR’s Market Performance

MNPR stocks went down by -14.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.10% and a quarterly performance of -23.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Monopar Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.18% for MNPR stocks with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNPR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNPR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $49 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

MNPR Trading at -13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNPR fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNPR starting from Tactic Pharma LLC, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Feb 11. After this action, Tactic Pharma LLC now owns 166,667 shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,830,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNPR

The total capital return value is set at -45.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.52. Equity return is now at value -39.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.28.