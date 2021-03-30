Here’s Our Rant About Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.48. The company’s stock price has collected -15.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that ChargePoint Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.20. CHPT currently public float of 134.02M and currently shorts hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 3.98M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went down by -15.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.14% and a quarterly performance of -54.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.34% for Chargepoint Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.88% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of -5.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

CHPT Trading at -37.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -30.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.02. In addition, Chargepoint Holdings Inc. saw -47.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.60 for asset returns.