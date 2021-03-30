Here’s How Your Trade Vizio Holding Corp. (VZIO) Aggressively Right Now

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) went up by 5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.00. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that VIZIO Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE :VZIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vizio Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of VZIO was 5.61M shares.

VZIO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.46% for VZIO stocks with a simple moving average of 9.46% for the last 200 days.

VZIO Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.17% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO rose by +14.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Vizio Holding Corp. saw 14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from GOUW JULIA S, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Mar 29. After this action, GOUW JULIA S now owns 35,000 shares of Vizio Holding Corp., valued at $735,000 using the latest closing price.

WONG BEN BUN, the President and COO of Vizio Holding Corp., sale 152,839 shares at $19.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that WONG BEN BUN is holding 5,522,201 shares at $2,992,970 based on the most recent closing price.