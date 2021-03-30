Here’s How Your Trade IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Aggressively Right Now

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s stock price has collected -13.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that IZEA Tops 100% Year over Year Growth in Q1 Managed Services Bookings

Is It Worth Investing in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :IZEA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IZEA is at 2.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IZEA Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$0.9 below the current price. IZEA currently public float of 45.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IZEA was 5.19M shares.

IZEA’s Market Performance

IZEA stocks went down by -13.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.74% and a quarterly performance of 107.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 2103.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.01% for IZEA Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.73% for IZEA stocks with a simple moving average of 96.48% for the last 200 days.

IZEA Trading at -12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.38%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZEA fell by -13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, IZEA Worldwide Inc. saw 114.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IZEA starting from Murphy Edward H, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Nov 18. After this action, Murphy Edward H now owns 457,811 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc., valued at $3,732 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Edward H, the President and CEO of IZEA Worldwide Inc., purchase 8,500 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Murphy Edward H is holding 395,153 shares at $9,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IZEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.79 for the present operating margin

+45.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stands at -38.46. The total capital return value is set at -54.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.49. Equity return is now at value -63.50, with -40.40 for asset returns.

Based on IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 0.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.