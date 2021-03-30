Here’s How Your Trade Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Aggressively Right Now

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) went down by -15.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s stock price has collected 31.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Glory Star Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GSMG) Right Now?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GSMG currently public float of 19.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSMG was 156.24K shares.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG stocks went up by 31.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.86% and a quarterly performance of 76.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.72% for GSMG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.47% for the last 200 days.

GSMG Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.82%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw 69.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

The total capital return value is set at -0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.29. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.