Here’s How Your Trade First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Aggressively Right Now

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s stock price has collected -2.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that First Horizon Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on April 21

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE :FHN) Right Now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FHN is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for First Horizon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.59, which is $1.28 above the current price. FHN currently public float of 546.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FHN was 7.12M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN stocks went down by -2.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.90% and a quarterly performance of 31.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for First Horizon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.23% for FHN stocks with a simple moving average of 38.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FHN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.04. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw 30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from ARDOIN ELIZABETH A, who sale 85,179 shares at the price of $16.35 back on Feb 26. After this action, ARDOIN ELIZABETH A now owns 251,910 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $1,392,677 using the latest closing price.

Restel Anthony J, the SEVP Chief Operating Officer of First Horizon Corporation, sale 45,843 shares at $16.11 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Restel Anthony J is holding 415,170 shares at $738,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +24.77. The total capital return value is set at 9.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.98. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 53.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.81. Total debt to assets is 5.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.