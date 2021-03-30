Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went down by -10.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s stock price has collected -15.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/23/21 that eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into Italy

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 211.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 3.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for eXp World Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.00, which is $27.9 above the current price. EXPI currently public float of 61.64M and currently shorts hold a 7.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPI was 2.24M shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI stocks went down by -15.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.63% and a quarterly performance of 9.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 957.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.20% for eXp World Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.60% for EXPI stocks with a simple moving average of 44.40% for the last 200 days.

EXPI Trading at -24.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -34.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI fell by -15.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +646.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.35. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 36.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from Cahir Daniel, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $44.58 back on Mar 24. After this action, Cahir Daniel now owns 0 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $557,240 using the latest closing price.

Cahir Daniel, the Director of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $47.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Cahir Daniel is holding 0 shares at $589,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.76 for the present operating margin

+8.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +1.73. The total capital return value is set at 31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.31. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 16.80 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.48. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.21 and the total asset turnover is 10.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.