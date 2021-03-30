Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.64. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Baker Hughes Acquires Exclusive License from SRI International for Mixed Salt Process Technology for Carbon Capture

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE :BKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKR is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Baker Hughes Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.88, which is $5.43 above the current price. BKR currently public float of 684.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKR was 7.34M shares.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.48% and a quarterly performance of 5.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Baker Hughes Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.73% for BKR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $32 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to BKR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

BKR Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.37. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, who sale 38,007,041 shares at the price of $19.34 back on Jan 22. After this action, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO now owns 0 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $735,056,173 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, the Director of Baker Hughes Company, sale 27,988,183 shares at $14.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that GENERAL ELECTRIC CO is holding 0 shares at $417,303,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.25 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -48.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.49. Equity return is now at value -56.40, with -26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 65.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.57. Total debt to assets is 22.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.