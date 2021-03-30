A Lesson to Learn: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.24. The company’s stock price has collected -6.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/22/21 that Virpax to Initiate Investigational New Drug (IND) Enabling Studies for Probudur(TM) for Postoperative Pain

Is It Worth Investing in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :VRPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

VRPX currently public float of 1.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRPX was 200.53K shares.

VRPX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.97% for VRPX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.63% for the last 200 days.

VRPX Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares sank -17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX fell by -6.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -27.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRPX starting from Jambulingam Thani, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Feb 17. After this action, Jambulingam Thani now owns 100 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $716 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.