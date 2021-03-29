Why Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) went up by 84.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.72. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ :UPC) Right Now?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of UPC was 618.34K shares.

UPC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 76.21% for UPC stocks with a simple moving average of 76.21% for the last 200 days.

UPC Trading at 76.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 31.18% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +67.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.39 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at +24.62. The total capital return value is set at 53.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.55.

Based on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.