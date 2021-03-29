We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), Here is What We Found

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) went up by 25.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Carlyle Aviation to Acquire Fly Leasing for $17.05 per Share

Is It Worth Investing in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE :FLY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLY is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Fly Leasing Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.75, which is -$2.0 below the current price. FLY currently public float of 26.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLY was 383.27K shares.

FLY’s Market Performance

FLY stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.66% and a quarterly performance of 38.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.08% for Fly Leasing Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.70% for FLY stocks with a simple moving average of 93.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FLY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FLY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLY reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FLY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLY, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

FLY Trading at 48.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +55.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLY rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.41. In addition, Fly Leasing Limited saw 34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.34 for the present operating margin

+53.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fly Leasing Limited stands at -22.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.29. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), the company’s capital structure generated 245.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.08. Total debt to assets is 61.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 245.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.