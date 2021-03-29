Wall Street Pummels Qudian Inc. (QD) After Recent Earnings Report

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.82. The company’s stock price has collected -18.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that Qudian Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 29, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE :QD) Right Now?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QD is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Qudian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.28, which is -$0.75 below the current price. QD currently public float of 109.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QD was 8.45M shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stocks went down by -18.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly performance of 81.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.05% for Qudian Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.87% for QD stocks with a simple moving average of 25.86% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at -10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -18.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 63.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.01 for the present operating margin

+89.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at +36.48. The total capital return value is set at 25.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.63. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc. (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 28.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.35. Total debt to assets is 18.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.52.