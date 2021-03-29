Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Just Got Our Attention

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) went down by -5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.26. The company’s stock price has collected -12.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Steps to Enhance the Company’s Balance Sheet

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :TCBI) Right Now?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCBI is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $74.42, which is $2.75 above the current price. TCBI currently public float of 49.94M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCBI was 554.55K shares.

TCBI’s Market Performance

TCBI stocks went down by -12.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.14% and a quarterly performance of 30.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 225.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.57% for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.98% for TCBI stocks with a simple moving average of 48.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCBI reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for TCBI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TCBI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

TCBI Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI fell by -13.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.83. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. saw 30.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from Ragusa Elysia Holt, who purchase 10,077 shares at the price of $24.75 back on Mar 01. After this action, Ragusa Elysia Holt now owns 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., valued at $249,406 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $52.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 15,972 shares at $210,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.02. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 122.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.99. Total debt to assets is 9.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.