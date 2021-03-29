Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) went up by 17.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock price has collected 18.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 45 min ago that Luxventure Closed a Cross-Border Payment Agreement with Hainan New Generation Technology Co., Ltd. for Digital Payments

Is It Worth Investing in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ :KBSF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBSF is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for KBS Fashion Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KBSF currently public float of 1.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBSF was 279.47K shares.

KBSF’s Market Performance

KBSF stocks went up by 18.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.69% and a quarterly performance of 52.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 180.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.74% for KBS Fashion Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.08% for KBSF stocks with a simple moving average of 82.80% for the last 200 days.

KBSF Trading at 27.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.46%, as shares surge +14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBSF rose by +29.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, KBS Fashion Group Limited saw 47.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KBSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+30.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBS Fashion Group Limited stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at 0.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19.

Based on KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF), the company’s capital structure generated 3.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.