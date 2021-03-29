Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) went up by 10.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.69. The company’s stock price has collected 8.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that Crestwood Announces Private Placement of Common Units by First Reserve

Is It Worth Investing in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE :CEQP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEQP is at 3.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.90, which is -$2.66 below the current price. CEQP currently public float of 50.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEQP was 616.76K shares.

CEQP’s Market Performance

CEQP stocks went up by 8.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.30% and a quarterly performance of 35.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 456.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.61% for CEQP stocks with a simple moving average of 58.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEQP stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CEQP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CEQP in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $29 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEQP reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CEQP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CEQP, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

CEQP Trading at 19.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +22.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEQP rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.88. In addition, Crestwood Equity Partners LP saw 42.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEQP starting from Moore William H., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $22.16 back on Feb 25. After this action, Moore William H. now owns 146,806 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, valued at $2,215,761 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

+10.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP stands at -2.75. The total capital return value is set at -0.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), the company’s capital structure generated 152.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.47. Total debt to assets is 48.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.