Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) went down by -12.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.83. The company’s stock price has collected 8.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Phoenix New Media Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE :FENG) Right Now?

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FENG is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Phoenix New Media Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.69. FENG currently public float of 30.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FENG was 2.47M shares.

FENG’s Market Performance

FENG stocks went up by 8.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.52% and a quarterly performance of 49.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 234.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.77% for Phoenix New Media Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.85% for FENG stocks with a simple moving average of 89.10% for the last 200 days.

FENG Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.49%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FENG rose by +8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7940. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited saw 59.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FENG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.60 for the present operating margin

+53.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix New Media Limited stands at +34.58. The total capital return value is set at -2.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.38. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 1.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.