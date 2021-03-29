Is The Kroger Co. (KR) a Keeper?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock price has collected 5.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Chewy, Walgreens, Lululemon, Micron, BioNTech and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE :KR) Right Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KR is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for The Kroger Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.92, which is -$2.23 below the current price. KR currently public float of 760.64M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KR was 11.28M shares.

KR’s Market Performance

KR stocks went up by 5.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.87% and a quarterly performance of 18.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for The Kroger Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.93% for KR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to KR, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

KR Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.07. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Tuffin Mark C, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Tuffin Mark C now owns 222,243 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $756,000 using the latest closing price.

FIKE CARIN L, the Vice President and Treasurer of The Kroger Co., sale 470 shares at $35.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that FIKE CARIN L is holding 10,565 shares at $16,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.10 for the present operating margin

+21.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.95. The total capital return value is set at 9.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.31. Total debt to assets is 42.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.