Is ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) a Keeper?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) went down by -11.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.46. The company’s stock price has collected 45.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that ProQR Announces Positive Results from Clinical Trial of QR-421a in Usher Syndrome and Plans to Start Pivotal Trials

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ :PRQR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRQR is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.94. PRQR currently public float of 48.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRQR was 3.21M shares.

PRQR’s Market Performance

PRQR stocks went up by 45.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.89% and a quarterly performance of 76.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.90% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.71% for PRQR stocks with a simple moving average of 67.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $44 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRQR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PRQR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to PRQR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

PRQR Trading at 62.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.98%, as shares surge +79.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR rose by +45.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. saw 94.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

The total capital return value is set at -51.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.36. Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -45.90 for asset returns.

Based on ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 34.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.77.