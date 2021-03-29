Is Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) a Keeper?

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) went up by 32.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.44. The company’s stock price has collected -16.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Cyanotech Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ :CYAN) Right Now?

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYAN is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyanotech Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. CYAN currently public float of 3.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYAN was 23.89K shares.

CYAN’s Market Performance

CYAN stocks went down by -16.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.92% and a quarterly performance of 7.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Cyanotech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.06% for CYAN stocks with a simple moving average of 44.78% for the last 200 days.

CYAN Trading at 16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +27.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYAN rose by +31.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Cyanotech Corporation saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYAN starting from Jensen Glenn, who sale 7,486 shares at the price of $3.87 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jensen Glenn now owns 17,896 shares of Cyanotech Corporation, valued at $28,971 using the latest closing price.

Johansen Jennifer M., the VP, Quality, Regulatory & Govt of Cyanotech Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $3.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Johansen Jennifer M. is holding 1,858 shares at $31,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.30 for the present operating margin

+39.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyanotech Corporation stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.70. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN), the company’s capital structure generated 79.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.24. Total debt to assets is 36.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.