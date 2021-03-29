Is a Correction Looming Ahead for United States Steel Corporation (X)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went up by 11.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.71. The company’s stock price has collected 1.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/26/21 that Pittsburgh Penguins, Penguins Foundation and U. S. Steel Announce Partnership and Commitments to the Community

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE :X) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for X is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for United States Steel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.41, which is -$4.69 below the current price. X currently public float of 260.75M and currently shorts hold a 11.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of X was 19.76M shares.

X’s Market Performance

X stocks went up by 1.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.33% and a quarterly performance of 34.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 272.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for United States Steel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.01% for X stocks with a simple moving average of 81.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to X, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

X Trading at 18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares surge +36.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.80. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw 35.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Buckiso Scott D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $21.17 back on Mar 23. After this action, Buckiso Scott D now owns 133,345 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $529,250 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Tracy A, the Director of United States Steel Corporation, purchase 1,468 shares at $17.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Atkinson Tracy A is holding 17,177 shares at $25,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.24 for the present operating margin

-4.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at -11.96. The total capital return value is set at -8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.09. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 134.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.44. Total debt to assets is 42.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.