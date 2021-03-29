Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) went down by -6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.36. The company’s stock price has collected -26.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/26/21 that Stocks close higher and Nasdaq retakes 13,000 as investors aim to push past messy rotation

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AMC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMC is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.44, which is -$6.8 below the current price. AMC currently public float of 233.01M and currently shorts hold a 21.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMC was 175.13M shares.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC stocks went down by -26.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.52% and a quarterly performance of 300.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 176.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.46% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.08% for AMC stocks with a simple moving average of 98.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $1 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMC reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for AMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMC, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AMC Trading at 24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.87%, as shares surge +27.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +369.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -26.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 383.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from CONNOR KEVIN M, who sale 36,179 shares at the price of $13.60 back on Mar 17. After this action, CONNOR KEVIN M now owns 77,144 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $492,034 using the latest closing price.

CONNOR KEVIN M, the SVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 36,179 shares at $13.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that CONNOR KEVIN M is holding 113,323 shares at $490,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-125.90 for the present operating margin

-42.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -369.37. The total capital return value is set at -15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.81. Equity return is now at value 232.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.