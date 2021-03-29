Here’s Our Rant About Youdao Inc. (DAO)

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) went down by -13.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s stock price has collected -25.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Youdao Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Youdao Inc. (NYSE :DAO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Youdao Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $261.80, which is $16.24 above the current price. DAO currently public float of 91.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAO was 677.90K shares.

DAO’s Market Performance

DAO stocks went down by -25.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.31% and a quarterly performance of -6.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.37% for Youdao Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.42% for DAO stocks with a simple moving average of -20.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAO stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for DAO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAO in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $38 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAO reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for DAO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to DAO, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

DAO Trading at -24.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -22.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAO fell by -25.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.41. In addition, Youdao Inc. saw -5.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.01 for the present operating margin

+45.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Youdao Inc. stands at -55.34. Equity return is now at value 305.20, with -82.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.