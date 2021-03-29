Here’s How Your Trade Li Auto Inc. (LI) Aggressively Right Now

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s stock price has collected -9.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/20/21 that The Tesla bubble: Bets on electric cars and the rise of SPACs have led to a new version of the dot-com boom

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ :LI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Li Auto Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $258.12, which is $13.18 above the current price. LI currently public float of 95.00M and currently shorts hold a 19.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LI was 20.01M shares.

LI’s Market Performance

LI stocks went down by -9.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.39% and a quarterly performance of -22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Li Auto Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.28% for LI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $37 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2021.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LI reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for LI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to LI, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

LI Trading at -17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -9.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.42. In addition, Li Auto Inc. saw -17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.76 for the present operating margin

+15.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc. stands at -1.76. The total capital return value is set at -3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.87. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc. (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.12. Total debt to assets is 6.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.