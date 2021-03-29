Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) went up by 29.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s stock price has collected 30.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Investor Summit Group’s Q1 Virtual Summit on March 23rd

Is It Worth Investing in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HSDT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSDT is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.75. Today, the average trading volume of HSDT was 111.29K shares.

HSDT’s Market Performance

HSDT stocks went up by 30.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.30% and a quarterly performance of 33.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for Helius Medical Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.72% for HSDT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2021.

HSDT Trading at 25.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.84%, as shares surge +32.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT rose by +30.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw 37.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2129.50 for the present operating margin

-13.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stands at -2137.67. The total capital return value is set at -269.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -276.98. Equity return is now at value -369.00, with -227.00 for asset returns.

Based on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.30. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.