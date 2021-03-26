We Analyzed the Future Direction of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), Here is What We Found

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) went up by 13.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.79. The company’s stock price has collected -0.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that Signify Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE :SGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Signify Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is $6.81 above the current price. SGFY currently public float of 99.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGFY was 1.46M shares.

SGFY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.02% for Signify Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.04% for SGFY stocks with a simple moving average of -12.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGFY

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGFY reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for SGFY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SGFY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

SGFY Trading at -12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGFY fell by -0.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.09. In addition, Signify Health Inc. saw -12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGFY starting from Armbrester Bradford Kyle, who purchase 13,900 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Armbrester Bradford Kyle now owns 13,900 shares of Signify Health Inc., valued at $333,600 using the latest closing price.

Senneff Steve, the Pres., Chief Fin. & Admin Off. of Signify Health Inc., purchase 13,900 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Senneff Steve is holding 112,114 shares at $333,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+37.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signify Health Inc. stands at -5.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25.

Based on Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), the company’s capital structure generated 27.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.