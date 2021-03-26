We Analyzed the Future Direction of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), Here is What We Found

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went up by 2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that GrafTech Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Existing Stockholder

Is It Worth Investing in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE :EAF) Right Now?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GrafTech International Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $1.47 above the current price. EAF currently public float of 267.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAF was 3.09M shares.

EAF’s Market Performance

EAF stocks went down by -3.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.57% and a quarterly performance of 34.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for GrafTech International Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.45% for EAF stocks with a simple moving average of 33.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to EAF, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

EAF Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.91. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw 8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAF starting from BCP GP Ltd, who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $11.67 back on Mar 01. After this action, BCP GP Ltd now owns 97,742,570 shares of GrafTech International Ltd., valued at $350,100,000 using the latest closing price.

BCP GP Ltd, the Director of GrafTech International Ltd., sale 30,000,000 shares at $11.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that BCP GP Ltd is holding 97,742,570 shares at $350,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.69 for the present operating margin

+53.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +35.48. The total capital return value is set at 52.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.15. Equity return is now at value -84.50, with 29.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.