Wall Street Praises Intuit Inc. (INTU) After Recent Earnings Report

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $423.74. The company’s stock price has collected -0.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that Corrections & Amplifications

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ :INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Intuit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $448.16, which is $75.77 above the current price. INTU currently public float of 255.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTU was 1.44M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stocks went down by -0.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.87% and a quarterly performance of -1.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Intuit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.89% for INTU stocks with a simple moving average of 8.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $460 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to INTU, setting the target price at $430 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

INTU Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $386.68. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw -1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Clatterbuck Michelle M, who sale 2,253 shares at the price of $403.51 back on Mar 02. After this action, Clatterbuck Michelle M now owns 546 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $909,108 using the latest closing price.

Chriss James Alexander, the EVP, SBSEG of Intuit Inc., sale 364 shares at $407.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Chriss James Alexander is holding 221 shares at $148,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.34 for the present operating margin

+81.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 33.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.78. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc. (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 71.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.59. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.