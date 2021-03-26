The Chart for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went up by 6.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.74. The company’s stock price has collected -4.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Patterson-UTI Publishes Corporate Sustainability Report

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 3.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.06, which is -$0.61 below the current price. PTEN currently public float of 182.05M and currently shorts hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 2.56M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went down by -4.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.87% and a quarterly performance of 40.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 173.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.55% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 55.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PTEN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

PTEN Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw 40.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.49 for the present operating margin

-31.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at -71.49. The total capital return value is set at -13.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.77. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 46.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.51. Total debt to assets is 25.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.