Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.37. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that RBC introduces new initiative to provide young Black entrepreneurs with foundations for future growth

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE :RY) Right Now?

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RY is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Royal Bank of Canada declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is -$3.89 below the current price. RY currently public float of 1.42B and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RY was 1.29M shares.

RY’s Market Performance

RY stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.16% and a quarterly performance of 15.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.59% for Royal Bank of Canada. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.78% for RY stocks with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $125 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

RY Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.79. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw 12.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +19.01. The total capital return value is set at 3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.97. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 385.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.40. Total debt to assets is 20.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.